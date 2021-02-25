Caretaker dies in lhakhang fire

The 84-year-old caretaker of a lhakhang in Punakha is reported to have died after the lhakhang caught fire earlier this week.

The one-storied private Tongshonang Helu Lhakhang under Kabesa Gewog in Punakha was a 30-year-old monument. The deceased sustained burns on half of his body and was found lying at the entrance of the lhakhang.

The deceased was from Kabesa Gewog and was a former Gup, staying alone in the lhakhang while his daughter resided a few meters below the lhakhang.

A villager who lived about 100m away from lhakhang noticed the fire and informed her husband.

The husband and his friend rushed to the lhakhang but it was already burnt half way through while the deceased was found unconscious; he had succumbed to the injuries.

The cause of the fire could not be established.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 45-year-old man who was reported to be missing after his arrival from Thimphu for a retreat in Punakha was found dead on the afternoon of February 16.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three children.

Chencho Dema from Thimphu