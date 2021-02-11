Six Bhutanese startups make it to the top 100 cohort of Innopreneurs in India

The sixth edition of the Innopreneurs International Startup Contest in India received a total of 31 applications from Bhutan of which 19 startups were shortlisted for pitching at the regional pitching rounds.

In the international pitching rounds which were conducted on January 30 and 31, there were startups from Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. From the 19 Bhutanese shortlisted startups, six startups got into the Top 100 cohort of Innopreneurs and two startups are now in the waiting list of Top 100 cohort.

The six top startups are Bhutan Yoedhen Farm, Druksell, Nim GangSha solar, e-LaYog, Kingdom Essences, and One Click Shop while the two startups in the waiting list are Bhutan Manufacturing and Sales and E-waste recycling.

The six startups are now being provided with extensive training and mentoring by the Lemon team.

Meanwhile, some startups’ pitching result is pending at the moment as they pitched in February.

After regional and international pitching rounds, there would be pre-finale rounds that are investment aligned and wherein members from incubation centers and startup accelerator, funding agencies, and corporate organizations would be listening to their pitches and various opportunities will be provided to the startups for scaling their startups and several explorations with the startups will be started.

Also, ten days of training boot camp along with an hour of mentoring session will be provided to the start-ups.

After pre-finale rounds, 25 startups will be selected who will be pitching in the finale rounds. After finale rounds, there will be five startups pitching in the grand-finale and compete for the prizes worth Nu. 7.5 lakh.

In a response to Business Bhutan, Innopreneurs International Startup stated that during the sixth edition of Innopreneurs International Startup Contest, “we found that the startup ecosystem in Bhutan is developing at a good pace and startups there are doing well. Innopreneurs partnered with BAEyul (Bhutan Association of Entrepreneurs) for strengthening the startup ecosystem in Bhutan.”

Rikesh Gurung, President of Bhutan Association of Entrepreneurs and Ram Gurung, Deputy Chief of the Entrepreneurship Department from the Ministry of Labor and Human Resources were the key speakers and the jury respectively for the international regional pitching rounds which happened on January 30 and 31.

The first participant from Bhutan at Innopreneurs was Rikesh Gurung who pitched his startup “The Green Road” in the 5th edition of Innopreneurs as well. The Green Road was the first runners-up of Innopreneurs’s fifth edition.

The startup contest at ​Innopreneurs -India’s most happening Startup Contest is a national level platform that encourages individuals/ students/ professionals to present ideas and innovations. It is hosted by Lemon Ideas since 2014.

Innopreneurs is an established name in the startup community in India and is focused on providing a stage to innovators and change-makers, be it startups, non-profits, or anyone who is building solutions (tech or non-tech) to solve real problems.

Currently, Innopreneurs is among the top three google search results for startup contests in India. This edition of Innopreneurs would be an online pitching season spread across four months with regional rounds across 25 Indian regions and nine South Asian countries.

Chencho Dema from Thimphu