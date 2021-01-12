BCSE finals deferred until further notice

On account of the pandemic, the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) has deferred the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) 2020 finals which was scheduled for January 8-10 this year.

More than 2,500 students were supposed to appear the examination.

Jigme Norbu from the RCSC Secretariat said that the RCSC will conduct the main examination when it is safe enough.

He said that if the situation in the country does not improve and the lockdown is not lifted, BCSE will be deferred until the conditions turn favorable.

Jigme Norbu said that they will consult with relevant authorities and seek advice and guidance on the safe conduct of the examination.

The RCSC will reschedule the examination taking into consideration the safety of the candidates.

The commission has urged all the graduates who have registered to be prepared until it announces the revised schedule.

A graduate who plans to sit for the BCSE said that he has been learning and preparing through online platforms. “I am waiting for the commission to decide on the time.”

Another registered graduate said it is good that the focus right now is on containing the pandemic. “Hopefully, the commission will reschedule the exams to everybody’s convenience and safety.”

According to a RCSE notification, adequate provisions will be made to suit the travel requirements including quarantine of the candidates.

Sonam Tashi from Thimphu