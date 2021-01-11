VTOB holds seven-day online conversation on education

Teachers of Bhutan Volunteers (V-TOB) conducted an online conversation called EduTALK Bhutan which was carried via zoom with panelists including scholars, educators, writers, consultants, youth, media specialists and entrepreneurs from January 1 to 7.

The online conversation discussed the issue of education in Bhutan.

The conversation featured different panelists every day. These panelists were associated with the education system in the past or they are from the field of education working in a different system.

The theme for the first day was the purpose of education where panelists talked about the re-visioning and responding to changes needed in the education system, lifelong learning and creating multiple pathways for education in Bhutan.

The second day session looked at the increasing use of technology in education. The panel examined the influence of social media among youth and recommended the way forward for schools, teachers and students as due to the pandemic, classes being held online especially through smart phones.

The third day saw a discussion on curriculum wherein the panel sought fresh and innovative ideas for school curricula. The fourth day, focus was on great expectation-honoring multiple perspectives. The fifth day covered teacher education and professional growth. The sixth day transmission of values and tradition was discussed, and social and emotional learning on the seventh day.

Talking about the event the VTOB coordinator, Sonam Norbu said in the course of seven panels, “we tried our best to discuss education and everyone came together to discuss the way forward for a better education system in the country.”

“The main aim of these conversations is to get everyone to engage in something as important and critical as education so that we might take collective responsibility and contribute,” he said, adding the report of the conversations will be presented to the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other relevant offices.

“We will continue these discussions with the experts, education stakeholders, teachers, and students. We recognize that education is a deep and broad subject so we will do our best,” he added.

Sonam Tashi from Thimphu