Protocol for stranded individuals out

In the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases being detected, the National COVID-19 Taskforce (NC19TF) yesterday issued the revised protocol for stranded individuals who seek to travel to their place of residence.

According to the NC19TF, the heightened surveillance is intended to prevent disease spread beyond Thimphu and Paro, while controlling the local outbreaks in the two districts.

For emergency travels [from Thimphu and Paro to other dzongkhags], emergency travels are related to matters of death and illnesses and travelers under such circumstances will have to undergo three-days of mandatory facility quarantine at the place of origin.

The individuals (for emergency travel) should register with 1010 Public Call Centre and the call centre will verify and authenticate the case, and direct the person to a quarantine facility, if found genuine.

And on the fourth day, his/her RT-PCR result will be declared and those with negative COVID-19 result will be allowed to travel.

According to the NC19TF, the details of the travelers will be shared to the local government authorities. The person will have to undergo an antigen test on the seventh day calculated from the day of RT-PCR. At the place of arrival, the person must ensure safe distance and follow the COVID-19 norms.

Meanwhile, the same shall also apply for emergency travelers from high-risk areas to other dzongkhags.

However, for travels related to other matters [from Thimphu and Paro to other dzongkhags], other stranded individuals who need to return to the place of residence will have to undergo a seven-day mandatory facility quarantine at the place of origin.

The person will have to register with 1010 Public Call Centre and following validation of the details, he/she will be directed to a quarantine facility. The person will then undergo a RT-PCR on the eight day and be allowed to travel, if the result is negative.

According to the NC19TF, the same shall be reinstated in high-risk areas.

And for those traveling to red zones and high risk areas from other regions, an antigen test will be carried out and he/she will be allowed to travel, if the result is negative. The above condition applies to mainly those travelling to Thimphu, Paro and high risk areas from other dzongkhags, and for travel between Thimphu and Paro.

Staff Reporter from Thimphu