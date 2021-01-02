54 positive cases detected in Paro

Paro has recorded 54 positive cases as of January 1 since the first three cases reported on December 22, 2020.

The three cases were detected from a flu clinic.

Of the total cases, 41 are from Shaba, six from Lungnyi, five from Wangchang and two from Lamgong.

The highest number of positive cases in Paro was recorded on December 23 with 15 cases – 14 being students of Shaba and one parent followed by 10 cases on December 26, six from Shaba, one each from Woochu, Lango, Kichu and Bondey.

550 contacts have been traced so far in Paro. 133 primary contacts are under quarantine facility and 417 primary contacts are under strict home quarantine.

From December 20 to 31, 2020, 10,559 people were tested.

A health official said that this has been done through community screenings, screening of settlements along the highway, screening of travelers and screening at flu clinics.

The official added that this included testing of one individual from each household and symptomatic individuals from the red zones.

Testing at Shaba and Woochu was being done as of Friday.

During the press briefing on Friday, Health Minister Dasho Dechen Wangmo said places like Thim Throm in Thimphu and Shaba in Paro are the hotspots and people are not allowed to move out from buildings where cases have been reported.

There are 58 buildings and structures which are categorized as hotspot. So far, 29 buildings have undergone testing.

Eight dzongkhags have reported positive cases so far and random testing will be carried out accordingly.

“Since the positive cases are coming from clusters, cluster surveillance will also be carried out,” Lyonpo said.

There are 19 positive cases in Paro at the isolation facility.