Opposition commits support and solidarity to fight Covid-19

The Opposition Party maintained that it remains ever committed to support the government, task forces and all frontline workers to combat the spread of the virus despite another nationwide lockdown from December 23.

“We are confident that with the blessings of our guardian deities, the leadership of His Majesty The King, the committed efforts of the government, and the collective prayers and fortune of our people, we will tide over this difficult phase of life swiftly,” states the press release that the Druk Phuensum Tshgpa (DPT) issued on Thursday.

Further, the press release stated, “In us, we assure the steeliest helping hand and the deepest solidarity to the government in battling this unknown enemy. We remain steadfast in our will and conviction that, together, we will secure our nation and the people from this dreading disease.”

According to the DPT, in the political domain, from the very beginning, the Covid-19 management has been a nonpartisan affair. The Opposition Party and the National Council actively aided the government through the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Covid-19 Response. That exudes and exemplifies the strength of unity and clarity in approaching the issues of national importance.

The Opposition also appeals to the citizens of the country to cooperate with the government to sail through this pandemic, adding that it is our scared fundamental and constitutional duty to provide help to the greatest possible extent to fellow citizens in times of such national calamity.

The party also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to His Holiness the Je Khenpo for commanding special nationwide Dorsem and Namjom kurims for the wellbeing of the people and the nation.

“As we always remain doubly blessed by His Majesty The King’s valorous protection and deep spiritual care of His Holiness the Je Khenpo, we are that confident our nation will pull through this difficult time quickly,” states the press release.

“Finally, to those infected with the virus, we send our prayers for your speedy recovery.”

Staff Reporter from Thimphu