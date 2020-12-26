110 new infections recorded in six days of second lockdown

A total of 559 cases have been recorded of which 442 have recovered

Bhutan has confirmed 110 cases of COVID-19 since the second lockdown and reported over 36 new cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 559 of which 442 have recovered, health ministry data showed on Friday.

Infections are expected to continue to rise even as the authorities conduct mass testing or surveillance in Thimphu.

“Numbers are going to increase and 18 more cases were detected on Friday,” said Health Minister Dasho Dechen Wangmo, adding that mass testing is still going on. Most of the positive cases have symptoms similar to flu such as fever and coughing.

According to the Health Minister, 36 people tested positive in the last 24 hours with 29 cases detected from mass screening of 1,800 in Thimphu.

“Of the 29 cases, around 23 had come into contact with those who turned positive earlier,” she said, adding that the 29 positive cases comprise 13 from Dechencholing, four from Changangkha, seven from Changjalu, two from Motithang, two from Kabesa and one from Debsi in Thimphu.

Lyonpo Dasho Dechen Wangmo said that three are from Paro and they are all close contacts of earlier cases. “One person is from Trongsa and is a close contact of Paro Shaba case. One child is from Haa having close contact with the Paro case, two people are from Bumthang who are close contacts of the Paro case and two people are Indians from the quarantine facility in Phuentsholing.”

“More than 5,000 people have been tested in the last 24 hours and the results will be declared tomorrow (December 26),” she said at a press conference yesterday.

However, mass testing in Thimphu is still on going and each person from a randomly selected household will be communicated via phone with details of the testing time and station by Desuups.

Lyonpo Dasho Dechen Wangmo said that confirmed cases are expected to continuously rise for the next 14 days; however, if everyone strictly adheres to the lockdown protocols announcement made by the government, the country will be able to flatten the curve sooner.

“Primary contacts will have to self-isolate at home for 21 days, and MoH will be providing testing services to them,” she added.

According to a health official, if you are called, you will be required to submit the name of the person who is the most active and mobile in your family and who lives in the same house.

“Mass testing in Thimphu is most likely to end in two days after which the mass testing in Paro will begin,” he said.

He said that the health ministry has requested all Bhutanese to visit flu clinics, if they have flu-like symptoms. However, primary contacts who have been notified by the ministry are requested to stay home and self-isolate.

“We request all the Bhutanese to take good care of our elderly parents and relatives as they are the most vulnerable to COVID-19,” he added.

Kinley Yonten from Thimphu