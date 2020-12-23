Six new products and services launched in CSI market

CSI market’s ultimate goal should be creation of new products and services, says Lyonpo Loknath Sharma

To further diversify business ideas and economic products and services in the country while contributing towards economic growth, the Department of Cottage and Small Industry (DCSI) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs launched six new products and services at the CSI market in Changzamtok.

The products launched included Touch from Heaven, Druk Infinity, Deki Natural Dyes, Bhutan Yoedhen Farm, B music World and Biddha’s Food.

The CSI market aims to display products, exchange ideas and to bring about inter-business network and cooperation amongst the CSIs for their growth and development.

Economic Affairs Minister Loknath Sharma said that the CSI market is expected to become one of the most significant for the CSI entrepreneurs not only to sell their products and earn income, but also to bring many startups and CSI entrepreneurs together, so that they get to develop interbusiness networks among themselves.

Lyonpo said the platform will also serve to increase awareness and appreciation of the role of entrepreneurship in the society, so that people can look beyond the common trend of getting employed rather than “safe employment”.

“The launch of these products intends to help startups and CSIs to gain better access to market and also promote new products to customers,” said Lyonpo adding that these new CSI products were introduced into the market with the hope that they will reach everybody.

According to the Lyonpo, CSI market’s ultimate goal should be creation of new products and services. “Launching these will help import reduction and promote self-sufficiency; ultimately helping us achieve economic reliance.”

Entrepreneur Dorji Thinley, who innovated the Touch from Heaven products, provides options for healthy and smarter living to make a difference in the lives of people. Touch from Heaven products are bifurcated into herbal and nature-based products targeting promotion of health and general fast moving consumer goods. “Customer satisfaction remains at the core of its vision,” he said.

Like Dorji Thinley, Euphel Dakini Dorji has come with Bhutan Yoedhen Farm where she produces dehydrated vegetables and fruits. “We preserve perishable vegetables and fruits for off-season consumption. The products have a longer shelf life,” she said.

She added that the vegetables are thoroughly cleaned, graded and dehydrated using dehydrator which preserves the color and taste perfectly.

Another entrepreneur, Tandin Dorji has come up with Layog App. It automates the recruitment process using web technology to increase productivity, minimize waste and expedite services.

“Layog App is the first venture that specifically aims at digitizing the recruitment process by enabling jobseekers to apply for jobs and employers to receive the applications online through a web-based application system,” he said, adding this process reduces the cost of application while increasing efficiency and turnaround time.

Kinley Yonten from Thimphu