BoBL introduces American Express to Bhutan

With the Bank of Bhutan Limited (BoBL) announcing its partnership with American Express on December 17, local merchants can now accept American Express (Amex) cards across Bhutan. It will also enable Amex Cardmembers to access the bank’s ATM network for cash withdrawals.

Dorji Kadin, BoBL’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We are very happy to announce the launch of our partnership with American Express in the Kingdom of Bhutan. Our partnership with American Express is based on our mutual belief and commitment in bringing unparalleled value to our merchant partners. Through this association, we will not only provide a fast, secure and convenient payment solution to American Express Cardmembers but also bring our local merchant community closer to high spending customers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Divya Jain, Vice President and Business Head, Global Network Services, South Asia, American Express said, “We are delighted to partner with Bank of Bhutan to launch American Express as a payments network in Bhutan. Our partnership with Bank of Bhutan will expand American Express merchant acceptance in the country and give local merchants access to high spending travelers from our global Cardmember base allowing them to experience the powerful backing of American Express.”

BoBL is the exclusive network partner of American Express Cards in the country. Being the oldest and largest bank in the country, it serves 385,000+ customers, with a network of 54 branches and 114 ATMs. The Bank is a leader in innovation providing mobile banking, agency banking and QR payment facilities to its customers.

Staff Reporter from Thimphu