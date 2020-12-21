In pursuit of a developed and prosperous Bhutan

As His Majesty The King stood in front of the sacred Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyel’s Throngdrel

and addressed the nation from the Pungthang Dewachhenpoi Phodrang on Thursday, one profound

message that emanated from the Royal Address is that mediocrity is not enough and we as Bhutanese cannot lose ourselves to mediocrity. The National Day celebrations are over, but this is something we as proud and gallant Bhutanese must reflect deeply as we move ahead. And this is something even His Majesty wants every one of us to ponder about if Bhutan is to realize its dream of becoming a developed country. Mediocrity, according to His Majesty, is something a small country like ours cannot afford given the limitations like economic resources and manpower that Bhutan doesn’t enjoy compared to other big countries. The anecdote of the engineers and electricians shared by His Majesty is a befitting example of how we need to do things that exceed or are beyond the standards of other countries. Going by His Majesty’s example, if we produce one engineer or electrician, big countries can produce them in thousands and millions. The message, therefore, from His Majesty is that being able to do equally like other countries won’t suffice – we must be able to do what others cannot do; we must make comprehensible what others cannot do; we must do by many folds better what others do.

Another important message from the Royal Address was a wakeup call for all of us to seize the opportunity and prepare for the future which is constantly changing because of the technological developments and advancements. True to the adage that time and tide wait for no man, His Majesty also maintained that the time to do so would be now to carry out the works and initiatives as we prepare for the future, or risk being left behind. According to His Majesty, it would be the nations

which are complacent, in oblivion and having not started works that are going to be left behind and that there is the danger of Bhutan getting left behind. Another vital message from the Royal Address is that the numbers often don’t mean achievement or success. According to His Majesty, it has been many years in the country that emphasis is given so much on the numbers and that we continue to focus on the numbers. What His Majesty’s meant is that if the number of schools has increased, if

the number of teachers and students has gone up, the quality of country’s education must go up too. Contrarily to these increasing numbers, the quality has gone down. That is why His Majesty reiterated that if mistakes have been made and if there are gaps, it’s time now to fill up those gaps and right the wrongs accordingly. The complacency arising from comparing our present achievements with the past and our ability to match other countries is something we cannot afford in our pursuit of a developed and prosperous Bhutan.