PM assures that Samtse will turn into a Thromde

The Prime Minister was quizzed on the development of Samtse dzongkhag as Thromde A among Trashigang, Mongar, Bumthang, and Wangdue phodrang by Bartsham Shongphu MP Passang Dorji (Ph.D) during the question and answer session in the National Assembly held yesterday. He was also asked for an update on the placement of medical specialists in the Samtse hospital.

Responding, Lyonchhen Dr Lotay Tshering said the government is working on three structural plans for Samtse dzongkhag including the old hospital, the road and the Thromde.

“We are planning to expand the hospital capacity along with the medical team comprising surgeons, child specialists and medical specialists. Second thing is the construction of a road which connects Samtse to Tendu Bara remains pending due to the rainy season. Currently, works have resumed.”

Lyonchhen added that the new hospital and road are ready but the plan is to have a well-equipped surgical hospital and place surgical specialists.

Moreover, talking about Phuentshogpelri under Samtse Thromde, he said the Phuentshogpelri candidate reminded him time and again about the development of Thromde though the Assembly has not discussed it. “But we talked personally about the development of the Thromde.”

Lyonchhen said according to the ground study done by the Ministry of Works and Human Settlement, development of Samtse town is possible since the area covering 4.4 square km where national density ratio stands at 19 to 20 people per km sq is plain and it is possible to fit around 1,100 people in the place. “Commerce would also be feasible since Haa to Samtse road is there and connects to Phuentsholing as well.”

“Siliguri would remain a nearby town and the foreign ministry and Indian government has talked on plans for connecting railways and the study results were submitted to the government since March 2020,” Lyonchen said adding, therefore, the new development plan for Samtse Thromde is in the offing because of a suitable timeframe to start the works.

Lyonchhen said that since Samtse dzongkhag is suitable to be developed as a Thromde, the government will definitely work on it.

“We have even put forward plans to develop a Thromde in the east and the government has received reports from the experts but due to the pandemic, we have kept plans on hold,” added Lyonchhen.

Lyonchhen said that till now Samtse dzongkhag has received several medical experts and currently the government has now placed a requisition for five medical specialists. “The Ministry of Health is working on areas which need more medical support.”

Sonam Tashi from Thimphu