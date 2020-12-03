Merak women trained in yathra weaving

More than 20 women from Merak, Trashigang received a free training on yathra weaving, the products of which were showcased in Thimphu on November 18. The training was supported by Yarn and Yathra House based in Thimphu where the group of women were provided free yarn.

The owner of Yarn and Yathra House, Karma Tshokey said her main objective in helping those women was to encourage rural women to sustain their life independently.

“All these women are single-parents struggling to raise their children and family. I want them to grow economically and autonomously,” she said adding she empathizes with them being a woman herself.

She said she was posed the question why she was helping the women of Merak instead of those from her native place Bumthang. But she reasons that these women are from a very remote area and they needed to gain exposure.“I saw that they were not given any kind of opportunity to see the world beyond.”

Karma Tshokey wanted them to take a step towards being economically independent to sustain themselves.

In the future, she wants to help economically challenged women based on their situation and circumstances. “I will be happy to help these women in small ways to generate income as I won’t be able to do great things for them.”

To encourage the participants to pursue their weaving skills, a cash prize of Nu 4,500 and a gift hamper was awarded to the winner, Jamayang Dema.

On behalf of Yarn and Yathra House, their products will be contributed to the Royal Textile Academy.

Jamayang Dema said that the women were glad to have received the opportunity. “Our group coordinator had approached the owner of Yarn and Yathra and shared all our problems and sufferings.”

Jamayang Dema is a single mother who is raising up two children. “I became interested in the weaving training as I thought it would make earning a livelihood easier.”

