‘Let’s Cook For Ama’ cookbook series launched

Women play a crucial role in feeding their families.

To celebrate and appreciate this important role played by mothers, wives and sisters and also to equip children and other family members with basic know-how of cooking, Britannia Cheese launched ‘Let’s cook for Ama’ cookbook series on November 11.

Coinciding with Children’s Day celebrations in Bhutan, the book was launched by Education Minister Jai Bir Rai in the capital.

Speaking about the event, Kinley Tshering, Creative Director of Zoom Out Productions said that through the ‘Let’s Cook for Ama’ initiative, they hope to start a conversation around the need for traditional gender roles to shift within the household. “To start with, we hope to inspire fathers, husbands, brothers, and children to set aside at least one day of the week to take care of the women in their lives and pamper them with love and good food.”

This cookbook series is the first one of its kind featuring Bhutanese cuisine in a fun, easy to follow, engaging story format. “Through the cookbook, we will introduce delectable Bhutanese dishes to our children and bring together families to cook together for the mother,” stated a press release.

The series will include five stories featuring five special cuisines from different regions of the country. The books will be available in both digital and PDF versions and will be shared through the Facebook Page: @letscookforama.

Through the support of Britannia, printed versions of the books will be distributed to 20 schools in remote parts of the country along with Britannia gift hampers.

Britannia has been the undisputed market-share leader in the country for more than two decades now.

Chief Commercial Officer, Britannia Industries Gunjan Shah, said, “We are delighted to curate a special initiative for the quintessential Bhutanese woman who are the anchors of every family. Britannia Cheese is a multi-generational brand that has been an integral part of Bhutan’s national dish, ema datshi. Britannia Cheese lends a rich cheesy flavor and perfect melt for the best-tasting datshi. We hope this interactive campaign will help consumers in their culinary journey with cheese.”

For 21 years, Britannia has been connecting with the Bhutanese through multiple activities like the Movie Ice age promo for kids and Datshi Masters cooking competition for young chefs. Britannia offers a wide product range in Bhutan including Britannia Cheese, Dairy Whitener, Toned Milk, Ghee, and Winkin Cow Milk Shakes.

Chencho Dema from Thimphu