Pur-Threl of HH the late Je Thrizur held in Punakha

His Majesty The King, His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and members of the Royal Family graced the Pur-Threl (scattering of holy ashes) of His Holiness the late Je Thrizur into Mochhu in Punakha on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister and representatives from the government also attended the ceremony which was presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo.

Meanwhile, the Purjang, a State Funeral, was held on November 7 at the Puna Dewa Chenpoi Phodrang, corresponding with the 22nd day of the 9th month in the Iron Male Rat Year of the Bhutanese Calendar, coinciding with the Descending Day of Lord Buddha.

The State Funeral was attended by His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, and the Royal Family.

The Prime Minister, senior government officials, and representatives of international organizations in Bhutan also attended the ceremony to pay their respects. The ceremony was broadcast on BBS, as attendance within the Dzong was limited in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

The funerary rites were performed by His Holiness the Je Khenpo and the Lopens of the Zhung Dratshang.

His Holiness the late Je Thrizur passed away on April 8, 2020, corresponding to the 15th day of the second month of the Iron Male Rat Year in the Bhutanese calendar, at the age of 95.

Born in Wangduephodrang in 1925, His Holiness Je Thrizur was one of the most learned and prominent Drukpa Kayju Buddhist Masters of our time. Under the command of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, His Holiness brought about major reforms in the Zhung Dratshang, strengthening and consolidating the institution and instituting the first Buddhist Shedra or Higher Learning Colleges at Tango and Cheri in Thimphu.

His Holiness was the Je Khenpo of Bhutan from 1987 to 1990, when he became patron of Tango and Cheri Buddhist Shedra.

He received the Order of the Druk Gyalpo in 2008 from His Majesty The King, in recognition of His Holiness’s lifetime of dedication for the propagation of the Buddha dharma and service to the country and Zhung Dratshang.

