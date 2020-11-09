BCCI takes part in virtual agri-expo

The Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) participated in the first ever virtual exhibition on ‘6th India Farm 2 Fork-International Conference, Exhibition and Buyer Seller Meet’ from November 4 to 6, 2020.

The platform showcased products to build business linkages, explore markets and promote trade and investment opportunities in India among Memorandum of Understanding partners and its relevant stakeholders.

During the launch, Chairman, Agriculture and Food Processing, PHD (Progress, Harmony, Development) Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), N K Aggarwal said the platform would talk about the quality of crops, access to agricultural inputs for farmers (seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals, crop protection chemicals) and farm machineries.

“Both the farmers and consumers must collaborate with each other and be happy with good quality crops at affordable price,” he said.

Applauding the expanding ties between Bhutan and India, President, BCCI, Aum Phub Zam said the forum would provide a platform to the Bhutanese and Indian firms to explore concrete businesses partnership.

“Opportunities are plentiful and potential is huge for businesses to tie up and translate into functioning business operations,” she added.

The event focused on promotion of business and business opportunities, particularly for MSMES and startups in the areas of agriculture, food processing, packaging, retail, food services and allied activities.

As the parallel event, B2B meetings, seminars, conferences and exhibitions for agriculture product was held for the entire duration of the expo.

One of the participants, Tashi Dhendup Dorji from Laykha Dairy Delights said he attended the forum to gain ideas and network with the Indians and Bhutanese and to get a feel of what Indian market is looking for dairy businesses and others.

Additionally, he said Bhutan has good branding in the international market for being natural and organic however, he is not able to export in absence of cold storage vans for transportation because of restrictions in the border due to pandemic.

Seven companies, three each from Thimphu and Gelephu and one from Mongar in agriculture and dairy sectors including agro tools and machineries from Bhutan attended the forum among other international exhibitors and delegates from Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Chile, Israel, Saudi Arabia, USA, Netherland, Poland, France, Uganda, Italy, Germany, Oman, Malaysia and India.

The virtual platform was held in collaboration with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the support of the Transitional Trade Support Facility Program, Bhutan.

Thukten Zangpo from Thimphu