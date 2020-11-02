“Our Gyenkhu” campaign launched

His Holiness the 70th Je Khenpo, Trulku Jigme Choeda, launched the “Our Gyenkhu” campaign yesterday at the Tashichoo Dzong in the presence of the Health Minister and senior officials from the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Taking inspiration from the selfless and benevolent acts of His Majesty The King, “Our Gyenkhu”, an initiative which was born from the forethought and wisdom of Lyonpo Dechen Wangmo is aimed at instilling a sense of collective responsibility among the general population in fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the MoH’s press release.

The initiative’s goal is also to inculcate a sense of duty amongst Bhutanese to proactively partake in the overall nation building process even through the post COVID-19 era.

As a part of the Our Gyenkhu initiative, the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Ministry of Health intends to engage various social media influencers such as actors, visual artists, bloggers and sports personalities to inform and influence the general population (particularly the youth) on the importance of engaging in the nation building process. The launch at Tashichoo Dzong was followed by a small event at the clock tower square which also witnessed the award of certificate of appreciation to iBEST Technologies for their relentless support in informing the nation during the pandemic.

