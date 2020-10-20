A one-stop shop for premium Apple products

iDesire is a unique business that deals with premium Apple products with the shop boasting of a cozy, natural environment on the way to the Royal Thimphu College.

Parsu Ram Biswa, 40, from Samtse iDesire, is the proprietor of the shop that deals with Apple products from iPhone to iMac with warranty of 12 months on all the products.

iDesire has four staffs in total including the founder.

They bring all their products from Australia as he has similar business there which is now being managed by his wife.

Talking to Business Bhutan, Parsu Ram Biswa shared that he had been living in Australia since 2013 and in January, when he came back to drop off his parents in Bhutan due to the lockdown he was stuck here. “As I was already having experience in the business in Australia, I thought about opening the same business in Bhutan. Due to Covid-19, online learning and work from home were on rise and I noticed that there is a lack of supply of genuine apple products in the country and some shops were overcharging the customers taking advantage of the situation about which I genuinely felt bad,” he said.

Further he said despite having everything, he still did not feel complete and happy within but after opening iDesire, he feels accomplished especially since he has been able to contribute back to the society through the CSR initiatives of iDesire.

A certain percentage of their profit is contributed to the society including donations to the COVID Response Fund with the Prime Minister’s Office, distribution of essentials to the needy people in Thimphu during the lockdown and providing refreshments to the DeSuups. “The true motive behind iDesire is to give back to society.”

Outlining some of the challenges, he said that some customers only focus on the price and not on the authenticity or quality so they are misunderstood at times while few feel that the location of the business is far from town.

Parsu Ram has completed his studies in Australia. He has two kids currently living with his wife who is pursuing her Masters in Australia.

Chencho Dema from Thimphu