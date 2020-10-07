Their Majesties on Royal tours to southern Bhutan

His Majesty The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo are both on Royal Tours to different parts of southern Bhutan to encourage the people and motivate them to remain resilient as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Majesty The King arrived in Jomotshangkha from Samdrup Jongkhar, and stayed here on Thursday. His Majesty met with frontline workers, COVID-19 task force members, and students along the way during the tour. His Majesty is accompanied by His Royal Highness the Gyaltshab, the Prime Minister, and Chairperson of the National Council.

His Majesty the Fourth Gyalpo visited Tsirang and Gelephu, as part of a special Royal Tour. His Majesty is accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck.

His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo expressed appreciation to the frontline workers for their hard work so far. His Majesty granted Audiences to DeSuups, armed forces personnel, COVID-19 Task force, and students of Gelephu High School earlier this week. While in Gelephu, His Majesty also visited the Gelephu town, hospital, the identified Mini Dry Port, and the Gyalsung Training Centre site in Tareythang. In Tsirang, His Majesty visited the hospital and town.

His Majesty The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo are both deeply concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the people, especially those at high-risk areas. His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo at Gelephu Hospital.

Staff Reporter from Thimphu