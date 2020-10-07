Special prayer ceremony held for late Amir of Kuwait

His Majesty The King offered prayers and a thousand butter lamps for His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the Samdrup Jongkhar Rabdey Dratshang on Wednesday morning.

His Majesty is on a tour of the east and south of Bhutan, accompanied by His Royal Highness The Gyaltshab, Prime Minister, and Chairperson of the National Council.

His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait passed away n September 29 at the age of 91. Besides being an internationally respected leader, the late Amir was a good friend of Bhutan, and contributed greatly to strengthening relations between Bhutan and Kuwait. His Majesty The King commanded special prayers to be performed across the country for the late Amir. The National Flag was flown at half mast across Bhutan and in all our diplomatic missions abroad.

Staff Reporter from Thimphu