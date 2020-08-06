Auto-accident claims two lives, injures three

On July 29 at around 11:35pm, a Maruti car travelling towards Punakha from Paro veered off the road approximately 100m at Menchuna, about 17km away from Lobesa, killing two people and injuring three others.

The two passengers were killed on the spot.

There were four passengers including the driver, all male. The driver and two other injured passengers were rushed to the Rinchengang hospital, Wangduephodrang for treatment.

According to the 41-year-old driver’s statement to the police, visibility obstruction due to fog led to loss of vehicle control causing the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members.

All the commuters were farmer by occupation and the deceased are survived by their wives.

Chencho Dema from Thimphu