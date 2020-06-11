A machine that produces “miracle water”

Bhutan Kangen Water is supposedly producing a “miracle” water that has many health benefits on the one drinking it by treating normal water with a machine called “Ionized Electrolysis Water-Kangen Machine.”

They are now promoting Kangen water for free so as to gain a market for the machine which is priced between US$ 2,185 to Us$ 5,560.

This miracle water became popular in the 1950s in the Middle East, Germany, Mexico, and France. This water came naturally from the ground and was used to cure diseases.

By 1965, the Kangen Water machine was developed as a medical device in Japan. By the mid-90s, Kangen Water and its benefits were started to be recognized by the public and technology enabled various companies in Japan to develop smaller in-home units.

In 1998, Dr. Shirahata of Kyushu University found that there was a connection between electrolyzed water and miracle water. He soon came up with a theory that “Active Hydrogen” is the reason behind such healing abilities.

Kangen water has been certified as the best quality water in the world and it is the only water awarded gold certified by the Water Quality Association in the United States. Kangen Water has three main properties-it is anti-oxidant, alkaline, and has micro-clustering.

The founder of Bhutan Kangen water Sangay Gempo said he had been doing research on the water for seven years. “While asking people from different countries I found out that everyone uses Kangen water in their country.” He imported the idea in September 2019 with collaboration with Japan Health Industry.

According to him, Kangen Water’s shelf life is 48 hours and people should drink three liters within 48 hours for maximum benefit. Meanwhile, the Kangen water machine turns normal water to Kangen water. “Kangen Water is alkaline water.”

People can get the Kangen Water from the head office at Thimphu and from the branch office established at Gelephu, Phuentsholing, Samdrup Jongkhar. Paro will also get a branch. “Paro is on hold and through this branch, people can get access to Kangen Water.”

However, the founder said Kangen water is not intended to cure people of ailments. “We are not expert doctors,” he said adding that his company just provides quality water.

Bhutan Kangen Water provides a free demo for the people who want to know about the water.

Sonam Tashi from Thimphu