Taktsang Trail being refurbished

The Taktsang trail which has been disturbed due to heavy rainfall is seeing a refurbishment under the Committee of Tourism Associations (CTA), in collaboration with the Tourism Council of Bhutan. The government is helping with the funds.

There are some 60 tour guides, drivers and trekking cooks who are working to improve the iconic trail towards Taktsang.

Taktsang Lhakhang or the Tiger’s Nest is Bhutan’s most iconic sight and one of the most popular tourist attractions in Paro. One, to reach this monastery, requires a trek of 3-4 hours through the mountainous paths, which is moderate in its difficulty level, hence suitable for everyone physically fit.

An official from the Tourism Council of Bhutan (TCB) said there are a total of 71 people engaged in the project and they comprise guides, drivers, trekking cooks, and the team has seven female participants.

“The volunteers are paid,” the official said.

The project for the refurbishment will cover trails leading to Taktsang from Ramthangka base at Taktsang and is two-phased. “As the project has just started the team is not facing any challenges as of now,” he added.

The team is currently working on the first phase of the project covering the development of basic trail for the horses and people to move smoothly.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the project will be covering the installation of toilets along the trail towards Taktsang.

Unlike in the past, after completing the project, tourists and people along with horses can easily trek and visit Taktsang monastery.

Paro Taktsang is a prominent Himalayan Buddhist sacred site and the temple complex is located in the cliff-side of the upper Paro valley in Bhutan. It was first built in 1692 where Guru Padmasambhava is said to have meditated here in the 8th century.

