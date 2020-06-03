Education-in-emergency curriculum ready for implementation

The Royal Education Council (REC) has developed a prioritized curriculum for education in emergency-II which will be assessed before implementation in June 2020.

The curriculum was developed after the current e-learning programs were not found as satisfactory or result-oriented as expected.

Education Minister Jai Bir Rai said that with this program, prioritized curriculum shall be assessed and examined not only for testing students’ learning but also their promotion to the higher classes.

“As such prioritized curriculum has a dedicated section on assessment approaches and strategies,” he said, adding the Ministry of Education (MoE) is ready to implement education in emergency-II soon.

He added the prioritized curriculum is a refined curriculum that emphasizes on the primary, most fundamental and essential learning contents and concepts that are aligned to the most carefully selected learning outcomes and objectives in each learning area for each class level.

“It encompasses procedural knowledge, skills, values, strategies, and processes among others,” he said, adding e-learning program has not been that successful for learning but it does help students to stay engaged.

Lyonpo said e-learning program till now has comprised only 20-30% of subject content. “Which is considered a failure during normal classes but EinE-II will build the standard of learning,” he said.

The prioritized curriculum comprises 65-70% of the actual curriculum content which has been calculated based on the remaining instructional time left for the academic year 2020.

The curriculum places emphasis on fundamental key concepts with limited scope on elaborative areas, selects common themes with a few topics or chapters under one or two lessons, and focuses on the development of competencies on the selected themes rather than emphasizing on the academic knowledge and examples.

According to Lyonpo, the EiE-II will create scope for students to take responsibility for their learning by engaging them to explore specifics and examples of the concepts.

“The curriculum engages students to explore further on the concepts through interactive learning activities and it is assessed for both learning improvement and promotion to next higher classes,” he said, adding that more importantly it sets out new direction for school curriculum for the “new normal” post COVID-19.

REC in collaboration with MoE, BCSEA and selected teachers from Paro and Thimphu developed the prioritized curriculum for EinE.

Kinley Yonten from Thimphu