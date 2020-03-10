Pandorabiz opens way for online promotion of businesses

In a world of fast everything driven by technology and modernization, an entrepreneur has innovated an online marketing and advertising platform on Facebook.

PandoraBiz.com, launched by Sandeep Rai Chamling on January 1, 2020 is a marketing and advertising agent that helps business owners within and outside the country to advertise and promote locally and internationally.

He said that he was inspired by Greek Mythology to start his business. “I want the business owners of the world including our home country Bhutan to trust us for their business to keep it safe, brand and market, and promote it,” he added.

Sandeep Rai Chamling said that he established PandoraBiz.com with the aim to come up with creative solutions to the hurdles that businesses face.

Back in 2012, while working in India, he was first introduced to Sales and Marketing and after three years of working in BA Finance Solution, he found out that the main problem in business was getting customers or clients which can be resolved only by branding, marketing, advertising and promoting the business following which he did a lot of research and development, Study in Facts, Psychology in Marketing, a study in Correlation of finance, business and marketing. “After nine years of my struggle in sales, marketing, finance and business, I began PandoraBiz.com as a solution to business challenges faced by every new entrepreneur, start-up, small and medium businesses,” he said.

Sandeep Rai Chamling aims to help the Bhutanese unemployed especially those struggling without Citizen Identity Card. “I want to give hope and opportunities to change the life of those individuals and I believe that I created PandoraBiz.com which will contribute something to help solve the unemployment crisis, help economic growth and preserve GNH.”

PandoraBiz.com has different online teams from Bhutan, USA, Canada, Australia and India which deliver help. Apart from the promotional services they also offer others like software design & development, mobile app design & development, website design & development, and verifying online scammers and marketplace for investors and entrepreneurs. They also provide an affiliate marketing program: work from home online job where any fellow Bhutanese and international people can work online just using their smartphone.

Legit business owners are their main clients. They verify each business owner and business so that they can avoid scammers.

In the beginning, PandoraBiz.com faced challenges because as a new innovation in the market, citizens could not fully comprehend the platform so they had to practically explain everything to the clients. “PandoraBiz.com would like to take this opportunity to request every business owner to support us.”

However, currently the business is running successfully and he hopes it will continue.

At present, Sandeep Rai Chamling uses only Facebook to promote and advertise as other sources did not help him. He added that Facebook has captured market share worth US$ 3bn in the adverting and marketing industry worldwide and the total worth of market share is US$ 10bn. “My mission is to capture some percentage of that market one day, with the support of every Bhutanese and international clients, “he said.

Tenzin Lhamo from Thimphu