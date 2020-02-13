Lyonchhen meets taskforce members of 21st roadmap century

Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering met with the national taskforce members who will work on the 21st century economic roadmap for the country on Thursday.

The taskforce members are from different backgrounds like business, economy, lectures, hoteliers and IT working beyond civil services.

Taskforce members met for the first time with the Lyonchhen, though they had several informal meetings with the Gross National Happiness Commission (GNHC).

During the meeting, Lyonchhen said that taskforce members should explore the ideas and plans that will have immediate corrective measures as well as sound and practical long term considerations.

Lyonchhen asked the taskforce members to consider all possible ideas and approaches that are within the Constitution.

“Taskforce members can give their business idea which is of national interest and which will benefit the nation as a whole,” Lyonchhen said.

Lyonchhen also mentioned that the taskforce members should be committed to work for the roadmap, and use their time fruitfully.

Lyonchhen said that key areas should be identified to achieve major activities.

Lyonchhen also mentioned that for the taskforce members, the government will provide nominal sitting fees and other necessary resources if required.

Bhutan’s 21st economic roadmap is expected to be launched by February next year.

Lyonchhen mentioned to the taskforce members that they have exactly 12 months to work on the roadmap.

However, some of the taskforce members shared their concern on why to wait for 12 months as it shouldn’t take much time.

Lyonchhen said that members can decide on how long they should take to finalize their plans but it should not extend beyond 12 months.

Taskforce members also decided to meet every Tuesday for two hours from 5pm to 7pm tentatively.

Operating alongside the taskforce are about five professional groups of civil servants, economists, planners, business individuals, expats, and private consultants. The groups will make recommendations following which final proposal will be submitted to the high-level round table committee led by the PM.

Dechen Dolkar from Thimphu