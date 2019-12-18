Paro police seizes thousands of sex toys

Paro police apprehended six men for alleged smuggling of more than thousands of sex toys along with some other Chinese goods on November 29 this year.

The suspects were arrested from Tsento gewog in Paro. All of them were men from Tsento.

The seized articles are worth around Nu 200,000.

The smuggled goods were contained in three Boleros. The goods included sex toys, Chinese blankets and tea leaf, shoes, carpets and flasks.

According to the police, the goods were brought from China and the alleged smugglers were taking them to India via an illegal route. The police said that suspects claim that the goods were being taken to India.

The suspects were apprehended and goods were seized because the goods were smuggled.

Police also said that they got information through a tip off.

“Though we have seized Chinese goods before, this is the first encounter with sex toys so far,” said the police.

The suspects are currently out on bail and the case is yet to be forwarded to the court. Police mentioned that the goods will be surrendered to the court.

Dechen Dolkar from Thimphu