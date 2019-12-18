Bhutan attends 25th Conference of Parties in Madrid

Led by the Minister of Agriculture and Forests and Chairman of the National Environment Commission, Lyonpo Yeshey Penjor, a Bhutanese delegation attended the Conference of Parties (COP25) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Madrid, Spain.

The High-Level Segment of the COP25 started on December 2 and concluded under the Presidency of Chile.

Addressing the High-Level Segment of COP25 on December 10, 2019, the Lyonpo urged the parties to deliver concrete decision on loss and damage and a robust rule for implementation of market and non-market mechanism that ensures environmental integrity and enhanced financial support for climate action.

The Lyonpo reminded that the world is not on track to achieve the goal of 1.50C of the Paris Agreement and parties need to take significant, bold and immediate action. He underscored that the COP25 must deliver a decision to raise ambition that will mark 2020 as the year of increased ambition and enhanced implementation.

Lyonpo also stressed that the mountains are sources of livelihood to millions and mountain people are severely exposed to the impacts of climate change. He called for recognition of Bhutan’s special needs and circumstances and, the treatment for any special circumstances must be inclusive in implementing the Convention and the Paris Agreement. Bhutan is currently chairing the Least Developed Countries Group for Climate Change. negotiations.

